Enterprise Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 113.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.44% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 19.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.54% over the last 12 months.