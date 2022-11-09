 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enterprise Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 113.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.44% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 19.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.54% over the last 12 months.

Enterprises International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 2.73 2.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 2.73 2.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 2.30 2.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.43 0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.08
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.07 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.16 -0.22
Other Income 0.16 0.16 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.37
Interest 0.04 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.37
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.03 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.03 0.32
Equity Share Capital 2.98 2.98 2.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.11 1.07
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.11 1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.11 1.07
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.11 1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Enterprise Intl #Enterprises International #Results #trading
first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:08 pm
