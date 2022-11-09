English
    Enterprise Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.65% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 113.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.44% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

    Enterprise Intl shares closed at 19.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.54% over the last 12 months.

    Enterprises International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.012.732.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.012.732.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.002.302.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.430.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.16-0.22
    Other Income0.160.160.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.37
    Interest0.040.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.030.37
    Tax0.000.000.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.030.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.030.32
    Equity Share Capital2.982.982.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.111.07
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.111.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.111.07
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.111.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    November 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST