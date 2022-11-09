Enterprise Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.65% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 113.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.44% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
Enterprise Intl shares closed at 19.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.54% over the last 12 months.
|Enterprises International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|2.73
|2.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|2.73
|2.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|2.30
|2.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.43
|0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.16
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.37
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.37
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|2.98
|2.98
|2.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited