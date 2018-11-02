Enterprise Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, up 39.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore in September 2018 up 39.09% from Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2018 up 465.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2018 up 437.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2017.

Enterprise Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2017.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 7.32 on October 25, 2018 (BSE)