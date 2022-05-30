Enterprise Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 151.86% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
Enterprise Intl shares closed at 18.40 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Enterprises International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.52
|2.05
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.52
|2.05
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.93
|1.76
|1.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.43
|0.43
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.08
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.27
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.19
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.08
|0.11
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.09
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.09
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.10
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.10
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|2.98
|2.98
|2.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited