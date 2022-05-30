Enterprise Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 151.86% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 18.40 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)