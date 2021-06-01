Enterprise Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 48.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2021 down 48.82% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 84.11% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 75% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

Enterprise Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2020.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 9.80 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.80% returns over the last 6 months