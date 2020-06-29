Enterprise Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, down 55.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in March 2020 down 55.67% from Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 up 194650% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 up 1633.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Enterprise Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 5.35 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)