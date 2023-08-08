Enterprise Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 25.76% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 156.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Enterprise Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 18.49 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.39% over the last 12 months.