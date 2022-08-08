 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Enterprise Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in June 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 16.40 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 64.00% over the last 12 months.

Enterprises International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.73 1.52 2.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.73 1.52 2.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.30 1.93 3.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 -0.43 -1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.10 0.07
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.07 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.17 -0.26
Other Income 0.16 0.13 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 -0.04
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.05 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.05 -0.04
Tax 0.00 -0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.03 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.03 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 2.98 2.98 2.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.11 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.11 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.11 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.11 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Enterprise Intl #Enterprises International #Results #trading
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.