Enterprise Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in June 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 16.40 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 64.00% over the last 12 months.