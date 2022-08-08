Enterprise Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in June 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
Enterprise Intl shares closed at 16.40 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 64.00% over the last 12 months.
|Enterprises International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.73
|1.52
|2.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.73
|1.52
|2.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.30
|1.93
|3.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|-0.43
|-1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.13
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|2.98
|2.98
|2.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited