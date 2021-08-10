Enterprise Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, up 126.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in June 2021 up 126.66% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 4.42% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 9.93 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.45% returns over the last 6 months