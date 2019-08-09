Enterprise Intl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore, down 54.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore in June 2019 down 54.97% from Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 up 57.69% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 up 64.41% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 5.82 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.05% returns over the last 12 months.