Enterprise Intl standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 14.79 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.79 7.11 16.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.79 7.11 16.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 19.63 7.04 15.78 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.19 -0.25 -0.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.07 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.40 0.09 0.22 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.15 0.12 0.12 Other Income 0.53 0.10 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 0.22 0.29 Interest 0.02 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 0.21 0.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.64 0.21 0.28 Tax 0.01 0.03 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.65 0.18 0.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.65 0.18 0.19 Equity Share Capital 2.98 2.98 2.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.18 0.59 0.65 Diluted EPS -2.18 0.59 0.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.18 0.59 0.65 Diluted EPS -2.18 0.59 0.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited