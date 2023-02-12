 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enterprise Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 up 20.64% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 88.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021. Enterprise Intl shares closed at 18.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.95% over the last 12 months.
Enterprises International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.470.012.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.470.012.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.430.001.76
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.010.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.090.08
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.060.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.17-0.27
Other Income0.150.160.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.01-0.08
Interest0.040.040.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.04-0.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.04-0.09
Tax0.000.000.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.04-0.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.04-0.10
Equity Share Capital2.982.982.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
Diluted EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
Diluted EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

