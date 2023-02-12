Enterprise Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.47 0.01 2.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.47 0.01 2.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.43 0.00 1.76 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.01 0.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.08 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.06 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.17 -0.27 Other Income 0.15 0.16 0.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.01 -0.08 Interest 0.04 0.04 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 -0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.04 -0.09 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.04 -0.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.04 -0.10 Equity Share Capital 2.98 2.98 2.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.15 -0.32 Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.15 -0.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.15 -0.32 Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.15 -0.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited