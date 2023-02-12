English
    Enterprise Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 up 20.64% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 88.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.Enterprise Intl shares closed at 18.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.95% over the last 12 months.
    Enterprises International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.470.012.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.470.012.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.430.001.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.010.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.08
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.060.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.17-0.27
    Other Income0.150.160.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.01-0.08
    Interest0.040.040.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.04-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.04-0.09
    Tax0.000.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.04-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.04-0.10
    Equity Share Capital2.982.982.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.15-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited