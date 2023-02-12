Enterprise Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enterprises International are:Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2022 up 20.64% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 88.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
|Enterprise Intl shares closed at 18.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.95% over the last 12 months.
|Enterprises International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.47
|0.01
|2.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.47
|0.01
|2.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.43
|0.00
|1.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.01
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.17
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.16
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|2.98
|2.98
|2.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited