Enterprise Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 93.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 93.37% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 up 180.3% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 111.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Enterprise Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 8.25 on January 29, 2021 (BSE)