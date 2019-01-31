Enterprise Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.16 crore, up 135.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.16 crore in December 2018 up 135.51% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018 down 17.55% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 16.9% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

Enterprise Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2017.

Enterprise Intl shares closed at 8.10 on January 23, 2019 (BSE)