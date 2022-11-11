Ent Network Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore, up 49.85% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore in September 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 68.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.58 crore in September 2022 down 59.39% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2022 up 85.39% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 160.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.82
|95.13
|68.48
|Other Operating Income
|0.30
|0.20
|0.33
|Total Income From Operations
|103.12
|95.33
|68.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.29
|37.29
|27.92
|Depreciation
|19.48
|19.09
|19.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.01
|52.82
|31.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|-13.87
|-10.99
|Other Income
|4.03
|4.34
|3.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.38
|-9.53
|-7.03
|Interest
|3.93
|3.90
|4.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.44
|-13.43
|-11.10
|Exceptional Items
|-17.78
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.34
|-13.43
|-11.10
|Tax
|-4.76
|-2.08
|-3.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.58
|-11.36
|-7.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.58
|-11.36
|-7.89
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-2.38
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-2.38
|-1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-2.38
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-2.38
|-1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited