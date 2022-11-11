Ent Network Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore, up 49.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore in September 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 68.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.58 crore in September 2022 down 59.39% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2022 up 85.39% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 160.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.