    Ent Network Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore, up 49.85% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore in September 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 68.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.58 crore in September 2022 down 59.39% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2022 up 85.39% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021.

    Ent Network Ind shares closed at 160.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.

    Entertainment Network India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.8295.1368.48
    Other Operating Income0.300.200.33
    Total Income From Operations103.1295.3368.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.2937.2927.92
    Depreciation19.4819.0919.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.0152.8231.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.35-13.87-10.99
    Other Income4.034.343.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.38-9.53-7.03
    Interest3.933.904.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.44-13.43-11.10
    Exceptional Items-17.78----
    P/L Before Tax-17.34-13.43-11.10
    Tax-4.76-2.08-3.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.58-11.36-7.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.58-11.36-7.89
    Equity Share Capital47.6747.6747.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-2.38-1.66
    Diluted EPS-2.64-2.38-1.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-2.38-1.66
    Diluted EPS-2.64-2.38-1.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

