Ent Network Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.81 crore, up 46.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.81 crore in September 2021 up 46.3% from Rs. 47.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021 up 66.72% from Rs. 23.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2021 up 627.46% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2020.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 194.30 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.40% returns over the last 6 months and 33.40% over the last 12 months.