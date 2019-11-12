Ent Network Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 113.91 crore, down 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.91 crore in September 2019 down 7.03% from Rs. 122.53 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019 down 85.88% from Rs. 8.94 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.68 crore in September 2019 up 0.13% from Rs. 30.64 crore in September 2018.

Ent Network Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2018.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 249.75 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.19% returns over the last 6 months and -59.85% over the last 12 months.