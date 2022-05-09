 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore in March 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 99.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022 up 96.03% from Rs. 65.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.05 crore in March 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 28.60 crore in March 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 206.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 38.71% over the last 12 months.

Entertainment Network India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.63 98.89 98.65
Other Operating Income 0.75 -- 0.39
Total Income From Operations 99.37 98.89 99.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.51 26.32 23.53
Depreciation 19.56 19.76 22.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.03 36.94 51.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.74 15.87 1.13
Other Income 3.23 3.37 4.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 19.24 5.69
Interest 3.91 4.20 4.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.41 15.04 1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- -97.49
P/L Before Tax -3.41 15.04 -95.97
Tax -0.80 4.07 -30.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.61 10.97 -65.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.61 10.97 -65.66
Equity Share Capital 47.67 47.67 47.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 2.30 -13.77
Diluted EPS -0.59 2.30 -13.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 2.30 -13.77
Diluted EPS -0.59 2.30 -13.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
