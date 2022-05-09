Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore in March 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 99.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022 up 96.03% from Rs. 65.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.05 crore in March 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 28.60 crore in March 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 206.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 38.71% over the last 12 months.