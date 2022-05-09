Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y
May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore in March 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 99.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022 up 96.03% from Rs. 65.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.05 crore in March 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 28.60 crore in March 2021.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 206.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 38.71% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.63
|98.89
|98.65
|Other Operating Income
|0.75
|--
|0.39
|Total Income From Operations
|99.37
|98.89
|99.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.51
|26.32
|23.53
|Depreciation
|19.56
|19.76
|22.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.03
|36.94
|51.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.74
|15.87
|1.13
|Other Income
|3.23
|3.37
|4.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|19.24
|5.69
|Interest
|3.91
|4.20
|4.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.41
|15.04
|1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-97.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.41
|15.04
|-95.97
|Tax
|-0.80
|4.07
|-30.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.61
|10.97
|-65.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.61
|10.97
|-65.66
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|2.30
|-13.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|2.30
|-13.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|2.30
|-13.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|2.30
|-13.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
