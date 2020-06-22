Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore in March 2020 down 14.84% from Rs. 175.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 110.87% from Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.08 crore in March 2020 down 75.9% from Rs. 108.21 crore in March 2019.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 151.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.98% over the last 12 months.