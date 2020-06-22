Ent Network Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore in March 2020 down 14.84% from Rs. 175.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 110.87% from Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.08 crore in March 2020 down 75.9% from Rs. 108.21 crore in March 2019.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 151.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.98% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|147.21
|145.68
|173.18
|Other Operating Income
|2.21
|--
|2.28
|Total Income From Operations
|149.42
|145.68
|175.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.68
|34.85
|24.45
|Depreciation
|25.45
|24.99
|17.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.25
|70.38
|47.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|15.47
|85.52
|Other Income
|3.59
|2.89
|4.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|18.36
|90.22
|Interest
|4.43
|4.70
|60.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.80
|13.67
|30.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.80
|13.67
|30.02
|Tax
|-1.65
|3.03
|10.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|10.64
|19.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|10.64
|19.80
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|2.23
|4.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|2.23
|4.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|2.23
|4.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|2.23
|4.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:13 am