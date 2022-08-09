 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ent Network Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore, up 145.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore in June 2022 up 145.42% from Rs. 38.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022 up 171.93% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 183.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.

Entertainment Network India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.13 98.63 38.84
Other Operating Income 0.20 0.75 --
Total Income From Operations 95.33 99.37 38.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.29 27.51 24.00
Depreciation 19.09 19.56 19.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.82 55.03 33.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.87 -2.74 -38.33
Other Income 4.34 3.23 5.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.53 0.49 -32.90
Interest 3.90 3.91 3.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.43 -3.41 -36.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.43 -3.41 -36.88
Tax -2.08 -0.80 -9.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.36 -2.61 -27.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.36 -2.61 -27.75
Equity Share Capital 47.67 47.67 47.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 -0.59 -5.82
Diluted EPS -2.38 -0.59 -5.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 -0.59 -5.82
Diluted EPS -2.38 -0.59 -5.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

