Ent Network Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore, up 145.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore in June 2022 up 145.42% from Rs. 38.84 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022 up 171.93% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2021.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 183.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.13
|98.63
|38.84
|Other Operating Income
|0.20
|0.75
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.33
|99.37
|38.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.29
|27.51
|24.00
|Depreciation
|19.09
|19.56
|19.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.82
|55.03
|33.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.87
|-2.74
|-38.33
|Other Income
|4.34
|3.23
|5.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.53
|0.49
|-32.90
|Interest
|3.90
|3.91
|3.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.43
|-3.41
|-36.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.43
|-3.41
|-36.88
|Tax
|-2.08
|-0.80
|-9.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.36
|-2.61
|-27.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.36
|-2.61
|-27.75
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-0.59
|-5.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-0.59
|-5.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-0.59
|-5.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-0.59
|-5.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited