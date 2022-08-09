Ent Network Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore, up 145.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore in June 2022 up 145.42% from Rs. 38.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022 up 171.93% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 183.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.