Ent Network Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131.57 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.57 crore in June 2019 up 8.2% from Rs. 121.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2019 down 47.61% from Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.16 crore in June 2019 up 16.23% from Rs. 31.11 crore in June 2018.

Ent Network Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2018.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 383.05 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.68% returns over the last 6 months and -48.58% over the last 12 months.