Ent Network Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.89 crore, up 17.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.89 crore in December 2021 up 17.05% from Rs. 84.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021 down 34.38% from Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2021 up 56.63% from Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2020.

Ent Network Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2020.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 177.90 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 9.81% over the last 12 months.