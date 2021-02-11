Ent Network Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.48 crore, down 42.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.48 crore in December 2020 down 42.01% from Rs. 145.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2020 up 57.14% from Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2020 down 42.56% from Rs. 43.35 crore in December 2019.

Ent Network Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2019.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 160.30 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.95% over the last 12 months.