Ent Network Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.75 crore, up 50.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.75 crore in September 2021 up 50.4% from Rs. 48.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021 up 56.26% from Rs. 24.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.78 crore in September 2021 up 853.01% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2020.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 194.30 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.40% returns over the last 6 months and 33.40% over the last 12 months.