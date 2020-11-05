Ent Network Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, down 58.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in September 2020 down 58.14% from Rs. 115.56 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.75 crore in September 2020 down 13094.38% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2020 down 105.84% from Rs. 31.34 crore in September 2019.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 144.75 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -44.32% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.57
|38.46
|111.34
|Other Operating Income
|0.80
|--
|4.23
|Total Income From Operations
|48.37
|38.46
|115.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.97
|26.30
|32.81
|Depreciation
|25.55
|25.28
|25.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.72
|38.10
|54.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.87
|-51.22
|2.06
|Other Income
|4.49
|5.85
|3.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.38
|-45.37
|5.40
|Interest
|5.26
|4.72
|4.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.64
|-50.09
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.64
|-50.09
|0.47
|Tax
|-7.88
|-12.18
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.75
|-37.91
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.75
|-37.91
|0.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.75
|-37.91
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.19
|-7.95
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-5.19
|-7.95
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.19
|-7.95
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-5.19
|-7.95
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm