Ent Network Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, down 58.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in September 2020 down 58.14% from Rs. 115.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.75 crore in September 2020 down 13094.38% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2020 down 105.84% from Rs. 31.34 crore in September 2019.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 144.75 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -44.32% over the last 12 months.