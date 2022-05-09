 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore in March 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 91.31% from Rs. 66.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022 down 26.82% from Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 204.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 37.36% over the last 12 months.

Entertainment Network India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.24 105.01 99.76
Other Operating Income 0.75 -- 0.60
Total Income From Operations 103.99 105.01 100.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.87 27.55 23.67
Depreciation 22.87 23.25 23.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.00 39.44 52.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.75 14.77 0.50
Other Income 2.89 3.90 4.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.86 18.67 5.18
Interest 4.40 4.81 4.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.26 13.86 0.94
Exceptional Items -- -- -97.49
P/L Before Tax -6.26 13.86 -96.56
Tax -0.55 4.09 -30.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.71 9.77 -66.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.71 9.77 -66.25
Minority Interest -0.05 -0.05 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.76 9.73 -66.25
Equity Share Capital 47.67 47.67 47.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 2.05 -13.90
Diluted EPS -1.20 2.05 -13.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 2.05 -13.90
Diluted EPS -1.20 2.05 -13.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 9, 2022
