Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore in March 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 91.31% from Rs. 66.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022 down 26.82% from Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 204.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 37.36% over the last 12 months.