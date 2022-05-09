Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y
May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore in March 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 91.31% from Rs. 66.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022 down 26.82% from Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2021.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 204.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 37.36% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.24
|105.01
|99.76
|Other Operating Income
|0.75
|--
|0.60
|Total Income From Operations
|103.99
|105.01
|100.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.87
|27.55
|23.67
|Depreciation
|22.87
|23.25
|23.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.00
|39.44
|52.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|14.77
|0.50
|Other Income
|2.89
|3.90
|4.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|18.67
|5.18
|Interest
|4.40
|4.81
|4.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.26
|13.86
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-97.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.26
|13.86
|-96.56
|Tax
|-0.55
|4.09
|-30.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.71
|9.77
|-66.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.71
|9.77
|-66.25
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|-0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.76
|9.73
|-66.25
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|2.05
|-13.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|2.05
|-13.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|2.05
|-13.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|2.05
|-13.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
