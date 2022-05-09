English
    Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.99 crore in March 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 91.31% from Rs. 66.25 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022 down 26.82% from Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2021.

    Ent Network Ind shares closed at 204.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 37.36% over the last 12 months.

    Entertainment Network India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.24105.0199.76
    Other Operating Income0.75--0.60
    Total Income From Operations103.99105.01100.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.8727.5523.67
    Depreciation22.8723.2523.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.0039.4452.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.7514.770.50
    Other Income2.893.904.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8618.675.18
    Interest4.404.814.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.2613.860.94
    Exceptional Items-----97.49
    P/L Before Tax-6.2613.86-96.56
    Tax-0.554.09-30.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.719.77-66.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.719.77-66.25
    Minority Interest-0.05-0.05--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.769.73-66.25
    Equity Share Capital47.6747.6747.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.202.05-13.90
    Diluted EPS-1.202.05-13.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.202.05-13.90
    Diluted EPS-1.202.05-13.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
