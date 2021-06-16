Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.37 crore, down 33.9% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.37 crore in March 2021 down 33.9% from Rs. 151.84 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.25 crore in March 2021 down 1949.65% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2021 up 7.37% from Rs. 26.74 crore in March 2020.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 204.35 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 35.65% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.76
|85.62
|149.63
|Other Operating Income
|0.60
|--
|2.21
|Total Income From Operations
|100.37
|85.62
|151.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.67
|22.60
|31.68
|Depreciation
|23.53
|24.86
|26.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.67
|42.16
|97.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|-4.00
|-3.88
|Other Income
|4.68
|4.07
|3.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.18
|0.07
|-0.13
|Interest
|4.25
|4.69
|4.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.94
|-4.62
|-4.83
|Exceptional Items
|-97.49
|29.32
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-96.56
|24.70
|-4.83
|Tax
|-30.31
|6.30
|-1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.25
|18.41
|-3.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.25
|18.41
|-3.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-66.25
|18.41
|-3.23
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.90
|3.86
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-13.90
|3.86
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.90
|3.86
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-13.90
|3.86
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited