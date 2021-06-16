Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.37 crore, down 33.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.37 crore in March 2021 down 33.9% from Rs. 151.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.25 crore in March 2021 down 1949.65% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2021 up 7.37% from Rs. 26.74 crore in March 2020.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 204.35 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 35.65% over the last 12 months.