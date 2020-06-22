Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.84 crore, down 13.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 151.84 crore in March 2020 down 13.62% from Rs. 175.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020 down 116.68% from Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.74 crore in March 2020 down 44.3% from Rs. 48.01 crore in March 2019.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 151.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.98% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|149.63
|148.33
|173.49
|Other Operating Income
|2.21
|--
|2.28
|Total Income From Operations
|151.84
|148.33
|175.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.68
|34.85
|24.45
|Depreciation
|26.87
|26.38
|18.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|97.17
|72.19
|108.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.88
|14.91
|25.10
|Other Income
|3.75
|3.04
|4.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|17.95
|30.01
|Interest
|4.70
|4.99
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.83
|12.95
|29.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.83
|12.95
|29.57
|Tax
|-1.60
|3.05
|10.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.23
|9.90
|19.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.23
|9.90
|19.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.23
|9.90
|19.38
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|2.08
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|2.08
|4.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|2.08
|4.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|2.08
|4.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:55 am