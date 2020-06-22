Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.84 crore, down 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.84 crore in March 2020 down 13.62% from Rs. 175.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2020 down 116.68% from Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.74 crore in March 2020 down 44.3% from Rs. 48.01 crore in March 2019.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 151.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.98% over the last 12 months.