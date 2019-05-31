Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 175.77 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.77 crore in March 2019 up 10.28% from Rs. 159.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2019 up 63.98% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.01 crore in March 2019 up 25.48% from Rs. 38.26 crore in March 2018.

Ent Network Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2018.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 484.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.69% over the last 12 months.