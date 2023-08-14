Ent Network Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.56 crore, down 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.56 crore in June 2023 down 5.22% from Rs. 100.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 108.38% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.99 crore in June 2023 up 102.38% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022.

Ent Network Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.85 in June 2022.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 152.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.