Ent Network Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.83 crore, up 142.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.83 crore in June 2022 up 142.61% from Rs. 41.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 53.64% from Rs. 29.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022 up 190.81% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 183.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.