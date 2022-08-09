 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ent Network Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.83 crore, up 142.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.83 crore in June 2022 up 142.61% from Rs. 41.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 53.64% from Rs. 29.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022 up 190.81% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 183.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.

Entertainment Network India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.62 103.24 41.56
Other Operating Income 0.21 0.75 --
Total Income From Operations 100.83 103.99 41.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.78 28.87 24.43
Depreciation 22.53 22.87 21.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.14 57.00 35.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.62 -4.75 -39.73
Other Income 4.45 2.89 5.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.17 -1.86 -34.20
Interest 4.43 4.40 4.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.60 -6.26 -38.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.60 -6.26 -38.56
Tax -2.03 -0.55 -9.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.57 -5.71 -29.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.57 -5.71 -29.44
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.05 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.65 -5.76 -29.44
Equity Share Capital 47.67 47.67 47.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 -1.20 -6.18
Diluted EPS -2.85 -1.20 -6.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 -1.20 -6.18
Diluted EPS -2.85 -1.20 -6.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
