Ent Network Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.83 crore, up 142.61% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.83 crore in June 2022 up 142.61% from Rs. 41.56 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 53.64% from Rs. 29.44 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022 up 190.81% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 183.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.62
|103.24
|41.56
|Other Operating Income
|0.21
|0.75
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.83
|103.99
|41.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.78
|28.87
|24.43
|Depreciation
|22.53
|22.87
|21.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.14
|57.00
|35.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.62
|-4.75
|-39.73
|Other Income
|4.45
|2.89
|5.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.17
|-1.86
|-34.20
|Interest
|4.43
|4.40
|4.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.60
|-6.26
|-38.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.60
|-6.26
|-38.56
|Tax
|-2.03
|-0.55
|-9.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.57
|-5.71
|-29.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.57
|-5.71
|-29.44
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|-0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.65
|-5.76
|-29.44
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-1.20
|-6.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-1.20
|-6.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-1.20
|-6.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-1.20
|-6.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited