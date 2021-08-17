Ent Network Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore in June 2021 up 8.05% from Rs. 38.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.44 crore in June 2021 up 22.33% from Rs. 37.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021 up 37.73% from Rs. 20.09 crore in June 2020.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 198.55 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.97% returns over the last 6 months and 28.30% over the last 12 months.