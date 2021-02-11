Ent Network Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.62 crore, down 42.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.62 crore in December 2020 down 42.28% from Rs. 148.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.41 crore in December 2020 up 85.88% from Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.93 crore in December 2020 down 43.76% from Rs. 44.33 crore in December 2019.

Ent Network Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.08 in December 2019.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 160.30 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)