Ent Network Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 200.90 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.90 crore in December 2018 up 35.36% from Rs. 148.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.14 crore in December 2018 up 22.65% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2018 up 19.18% from Rs. 37.54 crore in December 2017.

Ent Network Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2017.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 539.10 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.63% returns over the last 6 months and -20.75% over the last 12 months.