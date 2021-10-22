Enkei Wheels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.23 crore, up 57.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.23 crore in September 2021 up 57.24% from Rs. 75.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2021 up 268.29% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in September 2021 up 158.56% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2020.

Enkei Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2020.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 352.60 on October 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 36.69% over the last 12 months.