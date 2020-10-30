Enkei Wheels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore, down 22.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore in September 2020 down 22.66% from Rs. 98.05 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2020 up 49.05% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2020 up 619.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2019.
Enkei Wheels shares closed at 240.80 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.83
|10.72
|98.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.83
|10.72
|98.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.43
|5.89
|54.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.50
|1.09
|-6.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.33
|7.51
|9.46
|Depreciation
|6.05
|5.23
|5.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.88
|7.36
|39.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.36
|-16.36
|-5.24
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.34
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|-16.01
|-5.24
|Interest
|1.44
|1.36
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.46
|-17.37
|-6.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.59
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.46
|-17.37
|-6.10
|Tax
|-0.56
|-0.09
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|-17.28
|-5.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|-17.28
|-5.69
|Equity Share Capital
|8.99
|8.54
|8.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-10.12
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-10.12
|-3.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-10.12
|-3.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-10.12
|-3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am