Enkei Wheels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore, down 22.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore in September 2020 down 22.66% from Rs. 98.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2020 up 49.05% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2020 up 619.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2019.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 240.80 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.