172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|enkei-wheels-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-75-83-crore-down-22-66-y-o-y-6038401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Enkei Wheels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore, down 22.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore in September 2020 down 22.66% from Rs. 98.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2020 up 49.05% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2020 up 619.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2019.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 240.80 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.

Enkei Wheels (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations75.8310.7298.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations75.8310.7298.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.435.8954.44
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.501.09-6.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.337.519.46
Depreciation6.055.235.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.887.3639.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.36-16.36-5.24
Other Income0.340.340.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.02-16.01-5.24
Interest1.441.361.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.46-17.37-6.69
Exceptional Items----0.59
P/L Before Tax-3.46-17.37-6.10
Tax-0.56-0.09-0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.90-17.28-5.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.90-17.28-5.69
Equity Share Capital8.998.548.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.64-10.12-3.38
Diluted EPS-1.64-10.12-3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.64-10.12-3.38
Diluted EPS-1.64-10.12-3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Enkei Wheels #Enkei Wheels (India) #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.