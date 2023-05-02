Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore, down 22.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore in March 2023 down 22.41% from Rs. 170.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2023 down 149.43% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 down 74.75% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.
Enkei Wheels shares closed at 461.00 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and 30.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.43
|148.72
|170.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.43
|148.72
|170.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.71
|91.02
|112.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.43
|-6.97
|-3.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.31
|12.07
|9.11
|Depreciation
|9.30
|8.21
|5.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.39
|48.59
|37.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.85
|-4.19
|9.76
|Other Income
|1.29
|0.09
|3.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-4.10
|13.24
|Interest
|1.99
|10.52
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.55
|-14.61
|12.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.55
|-14.61
|12.51
|Tax
|-2.15
|-0.49
|3.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.40
|-14.12
|8.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.40
|-14.12
|8.90
|Equity Share Capital
|8.99
|8.99
|8.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-7.86
|4.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-7.86
|4.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-7.86
|4.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-7.86
|4.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited