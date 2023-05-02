 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore, down 22.41% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore in March 2023 down 22.41% from Rs. 170.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2023 down 149.43% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 down 74.75% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.

Enkei Wheels (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.43 148.72 170.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.43 148.72 170.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.71 91.02 112.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 -- 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.43 -6.97 -3.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.31 12.07 9.11
Depreciation 9.30 8.21 5.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.39 48.59 37.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.85 -4.19 9.76
Other Income 1.29 0.09 3.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.56 -4.10 13.24
Interest 1.99 10.52 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.55 -14.61 12.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.55 -14.61 12.51
Tax -2.15 -0.49 3.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.40 -14.12 8.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.40 -14.12 8.90
Equity Share Capital 8.99 8.99 8.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 -7.86 4.95
Diluted EPS -2.45 -7.86 4.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 -7.86 4.95
Diluted EPS -2.45 -7.86 4.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited