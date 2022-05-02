 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.68 crore, up 51.77% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.68 crore in March 2022 up 51.77% from Rs. 112.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022 up 79.45% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2021.

Enkei Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.61 in March 2021.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 378.10 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 22.42% over the last 12 months.

Enkei Wheels (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.68 150.56 112.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.68 150.56 112.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.64 81.90 59.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.41 14.47 5.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.11 8.83 8.55
Depreciation 5.53 4.26 4.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.04 31.93 29.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.76 9.18 5.27
Other Income 3.48 1.92 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.24 11.10 5.51
Interest 0.73 0.65 -1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.51 10.45 7.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.51 10.45 7.18
Tax 3.61 3.02 -1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.90 7.43 8.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.90 7.43 8.28
Equity Share Capital 8.99 8.99 8.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 4.14 4.61
Diluted EPS 4.95 4.14 4.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 4.14 4.61
Diluted EPS 4.95 4.14 4.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
