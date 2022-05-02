Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.68 crore, up 51.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.68 crore in March 2022 up 51.77% from Rs. 112.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022 up 79.45% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2021.

Enkei Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.61 in March 2021.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 378.10 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 22.42% over the last 12 months.