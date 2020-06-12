Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.18 crore, down 37.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.18 crore in March 2020 down 37.11% from Rs. 106.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2020 down 209.23% from Rs. 12.13 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2020 down 139.24% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2019.
Enkei Wheels shares closed at 213.15 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.35% returns over the last 6 months and -41.75% over the last 12 months.
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.18
|53.61
|106.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.18
|53.61
|106.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.69
|31.78
|60.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.22
|-4.51
|-3.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.38
|8.74
|10.86
|Depreciation
|5.23
|6.41
|4.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.53
|26.28
|34.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.90
|-15.12
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.29
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.51
|-14.83
|0.84
|Interest
|6.84
|1.42
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.35
|-16.24
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|28.97
|13.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.35
|12.73
|13.15
|Tax
|-1.10
|-1.03
|1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.25
|13.76
|12.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.25
|13.76
|12.13
|Equity Share Capital
|8.54
|8.54
|8.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.76
|8.14
|7.53
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|8.14
|7.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.76
|8.14
|7.53
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|8.14
|7.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:42 am