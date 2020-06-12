Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.18 crore, down 37.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.18 crore in March 2020 down 37.11% from Rs. 106.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2020 down 209.23% from Rs. 12.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2020 down 139.24% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2019.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 213.15 on June 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.35% returns over the last 6 months and -41.75% over the last 12 months.