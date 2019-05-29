Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.82 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.82 crore in March 2019 down 15.06% from Rs. 125.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.13 crore in March 2019 up 177.57% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2019 down 41.73% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2018.

Enkei Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.53 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2018.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 368.70 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.