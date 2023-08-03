English
    Enkei Wheels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 176.69 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.69 crore in June 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 159.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2023 up 277.64% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.02 crore in June 2023 up 363.18% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

    Enkei Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2022.

    Enkei Wheels shares closed at 521.85 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.31% over the last 12 months.

    Enkei Wheels (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.69132.43159.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.69132.43159.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.9882.71118.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.000.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.64-4.43-12.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0811.3110.83
    Depreciation7.939.306.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.2439.3945.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.82-5.85-10.01
    Other Income9.261.298.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.09-4.56-1.38
    Interest2.761.991.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.33-6.55-3.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.33-6.55-3.07
    Tax4.29-2.151.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.04-4.40-4.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.04-4.40-4.53
    Equity Share Capital8.998.998.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.47-2.45-2.52
    Diluted EPS4.47-2.45-2.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.47-2.45-2.52
    Diluted EPS4.47-2.45-2.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

