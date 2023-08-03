Enkei Wheels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 176.69 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.69 crore in June 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 159.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2023 up 277.64% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.02 crore in June 2023 up 363.18% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

Enkei Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2022.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 521.85 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.31% over the last 12 months.