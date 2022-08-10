Enkei Wheels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.41 crore, up 133.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.41 crore in June 2022 up 133.47% from Rs. 68.28 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 4.93% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 up 102.86% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.
Enkei Wheels shares closed at 532.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.67% returns over the last 6 months and 38.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.41
|170.68
|68.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.41
|170.68
|68.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|118.45
|112.64
|53.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.10
|-3.41
|-21.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.83
|9.11
|8.86
|Depreciation
|6.35
|5.53
|4.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.87
|37.04
|25.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.01
|9.76
|-2.68
|Other Income
|8.63
|3.48
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|13.24
|-2.53
|Interest
|1.69
|0.73
|2.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.07
|12.51
|-4.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.07
|12.51
|-4.70
|Tax
|1.46
|3.61
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.53
|8.90
|-4.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.53
|8.90
|-4.31
|Equity Share Capital
|8.99
|8.99
|8.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|4.95
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|4.95
|-2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|4.95
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|4.95
|-2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited