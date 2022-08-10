 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enkei Wheels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.41 crore, up 133.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.41 crore in June 2022 up 133.47% from Rs. 68.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 4.93% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 up 102.86% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 532.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.67% returns over the last 6 months and 38.87% over the last 12 months.

Enkei Wheels (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.41 170.68 68.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.41 170.68 68.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.45 112.64 53.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.10 -3.41 -21.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.83 9.11 8.86
Depreciation 6.35 5.53 4.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.87 37.04 25.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.01 9.76 -2.68
Other Income 8.63 3.48 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.38 13.24 -2.53
Interest 1.69 0.73 2.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.07 12.51 -4.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.07 12.51 -4.70
Tax 1.46 3.61 -0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.53 8.90 -4.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.53 8.90 -4.31
Equity Share Capital 8.99 8.99 8.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 4.95 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.52 4.95 -2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 4.95 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.52 4.95 -2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
