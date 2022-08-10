Enkei Wheels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.41 crore, up 133.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.41 crore in June 2022 up 133.47% from Rs. 68.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 4.93% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 up 102.86% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 532.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.67% returns over the last 6 months and 38.87% over the last 12 months.